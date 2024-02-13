BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
BMRN opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
