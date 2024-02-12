Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $322.82 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $341.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.38.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

