Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,717 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.70 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

