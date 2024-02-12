The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of New York Times worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYT opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.