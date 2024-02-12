The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

