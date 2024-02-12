Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $21.14 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

