Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.24 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

