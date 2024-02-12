State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,189 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $740.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $745.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

