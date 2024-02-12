State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

