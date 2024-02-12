State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.59 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.