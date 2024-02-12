State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $127.07.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

