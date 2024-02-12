State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after acquiring an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 255,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

