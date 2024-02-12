PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.67 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.