PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PepsiCo Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.67 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
