Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,858,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 204,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

