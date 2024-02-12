Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

