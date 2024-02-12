Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,819,000 after buying an additional 162,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

