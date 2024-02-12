Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $152.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

