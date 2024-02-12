Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.