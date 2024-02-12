Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.20 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

