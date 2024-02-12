JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

