JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.87 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

