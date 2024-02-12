Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $92,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

