Huntington National Bank Has $113,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

BBY stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.