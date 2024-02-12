First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,494.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,552.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,438.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,407.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

