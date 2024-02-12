FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

FDS opened at $477.59 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

