EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 146,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $721.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.