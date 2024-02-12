Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

