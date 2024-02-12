Codex Capital L.L.C. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $367,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $503.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

