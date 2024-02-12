Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.10 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $83,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.