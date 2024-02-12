Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $282.45 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $284.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

