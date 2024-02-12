Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 213,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 76.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

