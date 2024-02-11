Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.72

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 22252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $103,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

