Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xylem by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

