Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.59

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 37114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

