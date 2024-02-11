Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

