Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,152.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,152 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,319 ($16.54), with a volume of 11553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,344 ($16.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.20) to GBX 1,680 ($21.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Victrex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCT

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,441.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,451.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 8,450.70%.

Insider Activity at Victrex

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($17.71) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,140.28). 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.