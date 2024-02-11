Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

