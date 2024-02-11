Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

