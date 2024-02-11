Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

