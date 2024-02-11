Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

