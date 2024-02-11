Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $154.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

