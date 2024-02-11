Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

