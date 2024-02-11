Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.