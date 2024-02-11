Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

