Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.67.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $368.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day moving average is $261.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

