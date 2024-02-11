Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

