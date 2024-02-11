Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

