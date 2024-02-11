Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,382,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

NYSE AMP opened at $396.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

