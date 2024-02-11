Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Energy Fuels worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

