Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

